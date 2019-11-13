New President and CEO starts job at GBHS

Grey Bruce Health Services welcomed their new President and CEO to his first day on the job on Tuesday.

Gary Sims was hired by the Board in September of this year, and has over 30 years of healthcare experience.

In his most recent role he was President & CEO of Blanche River Health (Kirkland and District Hospital and Englehart and District Hospital).

Sims served as President and CEO of Deep River and District Hospital, and was CEO for a 200 bed long-term facility in Peterborough.

"Gary brings with him extensive knowledge of the healthcare system from both a regional and a rural perspective. His experience with both the acute care and long-term care sector will be a valuable asset as we work with our partners towards the formation of an Ontario Health Team for Grey Bruce," said Brenda Kearney, Chair of the GBHS Board of Directors. "We are extremely pleased to welcome Gary to GBHS."

One of Sims' first priorities is to visit with staff and physicians at all six GBHS hospitals this week.

Sims has been active with the Ontario Hospital Association as a member of the Small, Rural and Northern Advisory Council, and is currently on the OHA Board of Directors. He is a strong advocate for quality, rural healthcare.



Sims started his career as a Registered Nurse. In addition to his BScN, Sims holds a Masters of Education and is a graduate of the Advanced Health Care Leadership Program at Rotman School of Business, University of Toronto. He has done executive training programs at both Harvard Law School, and most recently at MIT in Massachusetts.

The GBHS Board of Directors offers its sincere thanks to Jo Flewwelling for her dedication to the corporation during her interim position as President and CEO for GBHS. Flewwelling's last day in the role was on Friday, November 8th.

