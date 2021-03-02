March 2, 2021

New Provincial COVID-19 Vaccine Booking System Trial in Grey Bruce

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is one of six health units the Ontario government is using to soft-launch the online booking portal for COVID-19 mass immunization clinics.

The pilot for the online booking portal will provide the opportunity to try components of the system before the full launch. It will also help to identify changes that may be required to improve the experience and any concerns that arise, and to share lessons learned with all public health units to prepare them to use the new system

The trial is not open to the general public. A small group of individuals age 80+ and health care workers, who already had appointments booked, are being asked to participate. Being part of the trial does not provide expedited process for the individuals participating.

When operational for public use, expected March 15, the booking system will allow for quick and easy access for making local appointments to vaccine clinics. This will simplify and speedup the booking process enabling more clients to be vaccinated in a shorter time and simplify operations for those providing the vaccination clinics.

“As we receive the large volumes of vaccine anticipated in late March and April, I believe our main challenge will be in keeping up with putting vaccines in arms.” Said Grey Bruce Top Doctor, Dr. Ian Arra, “The Provincial Booking System in combination with the Hockey Hub Mass Immunization System will be the key to success in addressing this challenge.”