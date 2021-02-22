New Provincial Screening Guidance - COVID-19 Single Symptom?

COVID-19 Single Symptom? Stay Home! Get Tested!

New Provincial Screening Guidance

In response to new COVID-19 Variants of Concern in Ontario, the Provincial Government has updated screening for workplaces, schools and childcare centres. Anyone with a single symptom must stay home, self-isolate, and get tested (or chose to isolate for the allotted time). Household members of someone with symptoms must also stay home while the person waits for their test results.

Each day before you go to work, school, or even go out in to the community, you should take a minute to think about how you are feeling.

If going to work or school/childcare, you are required to complete the screening tool every day;

Worker and Employee Screening Tool

School and Childcare Screening Tool

These screening tools ask you to report on how you are feeling, and if you have any symptoms that are consistent to COVID-19 symptoms.

READ THE SCREENING TOOL CAREFULLY to make sure you are using it correctly.

FILL OUT THE SCREENING TOOL HONESTLY to help identify possible infection early in order to prevent any future spread.

STAY HOME IF YOU HAVE ANY SYMPTOMS that are new or unusual, even if you only have one.

GET TESTED AND FOLLOW THE SCREENING INSTRUCTIONS as it will provide additional details and next steps around testing and isolation.

For more information on COVID-19 in general, please visit the Grey Bruce Health Unit website at Grey Bruce Public Health Homepage (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca).