New Rapid Access Addiction Management Clinic Opens at Hanover Hospital

Grey Bruce Health Services has teamed up with Hanover and District Hospital to open a new clinic within the Hanover Hospital to support individuals with drug and alcohol addiction issues.

The Rapid Access Addiction Management (RAAM) Clinic will be located next to the ER, and supported by a nurse practitioner and a mental health and addictions counselor.

GBHS has been operating a RAAM Clinic in Owen Sound since 2015, and this expansion into the Hanover Hospital means patients from that area can get access to treatment locally.

"This is a much needed service to HDH and our surrounding communities," said Dana Howes, President and CEO of HDH. "Over the last five years, we have seen an increase in patients coming to the ER with opioid overdoses. We know many of these individuals need additional support after discharge from the ER, and now we can encourage them to go to the RAAM clinic for specialized care in a supportive environment."

Staff at RAAM are addiction medicine specialists, and can prescribe medication to help patients manage withdrawal symptoms and cravings. An addictions councillor will assist patients with understanding and managing addiction, and refer them to additional community services as needed.

The goal of the RAAM Clinic includes expanding community capacity to support individuals with addictions. RAAM staff will work with ER and family physicians to enhance their comfort level and expertise in assessing and treating those with substance use disorders.

The RAAM clinic is open Thursdays from 1 - 3:30 p.m. at the Hanover & District Hospital. Patients can be referred by an ER physician or a family doctor. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are recommended.

For information about the new clinic, please call 519-364-2340 ext. 260.