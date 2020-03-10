Newest Owen Sound bus service to work in harmony with Grey's

The City of Owen Sound has announced the launch date for its new intercommunity bus service.

As we've been reporting for months, the city received $1.2 million dollars to operate a three year pilot project that will begin operations April 1, 2020.

"Go Owen Sound Transportation" or ‘GOST’ will be operated by Voyago will operate down Highwya 6 connecting Owen Sound to Guelph with additional stops in Chatsworth, Williamsford, Durham, Mount Forest, Arthur, Fergus and Elora.

This route will operate twice daily, seven days a week, excluding Christmas Day.

“The City is extremely pleased to be able to add the intercommunity transit link after many years of limited service. This route, in addition to the current Greyhound services, is a positive addition to Owen Sound and the residents of Grey-Bruce,” says Owen Sound Mayor Ian Boddy. “But with GOST providing an affordable transportation alternative, our residents can really thrive.”

Its expected the service will operate in harmony with Grey County's new bus service which hasn't yet set a date for launch,

They, too, received a grant from the province for The Grey Transit Route or ‘GTR’ which will connect Owen Sound with the rest of Grey County through three different fixed routes; Highway 10 to Orangeville, Highway 26 to Town of The Blue Mountains and Highway 6 to Wiarton.

These routes will operate up to five days a week, depending on the line, with a minimum of two runs per day beginning in the spring of 2020.

There will also be an additional specialized service to support youth attending LaunchPad programs in Hanover.

“Access to affordable and reliable transportation is crucial to the economic and social wellbeing of rural communities,” said Grey County Warden Paul McQueen. “Once operational, Grey Transit Route will create new opportunities for commuters to affordably travel to work, appointments, services, and social activities. It will support youth, seniors and everyone in between.”

The release goes on to say with the GTR and GOST operating in harmony, the 99,000 residents of Grey County can count on dependable, accessible, inexpensive transportation options for wherever they need to travel. And with connections in many major cities in Southwestern Ontario, these new lines offer a gateway for Grey County residents to go to the GTA and beyond by connecting to other transit lines.

Stephanie Stewart, Manager of Community Transportation with Grey County, is hopeful that the GTR and GOST programs will receive enough support to become a mainstay in our area. “Public support for Grey Transit Route has been phenomenal, “said Stewart. “We’re overwhelmed with the level of participation in our survey and the many positive and informative comments we received. This information will help us make the right decisions as we finalize details for the routes and explore ways of adding more value to the service.”

Meanwhile another bus service got a bit of a head start on the city operated one.

Kasper Transportation started making two trips a day between Owen Sound and Guelph back in mid January.

It also makes stops along the way.

The cost is $25 one-way for the full trip.

Greyhound continues to operate a once daily trip from Owen Sound to Toronto via Barrie.