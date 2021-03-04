No charges laid against police after incident in Kincardine last year

On June 16, 2020, a call came into the Ontario Provincial Police regarding a 36-year-old man who was threatening suicide.

The man was located in a remoted wooded area on a maintenance road in Kincardine.

The first officer to arrive attempted to engage the man in conversation.

About 30 minutes later, the man entered his van, closed the door and proceeded to ignite the gasoline in the vehicle.

Firefighters, who had been stationed nearby, were able to extinguish the flames with the help of officers.

The man was removed from the van and taken to hospital for treatment.

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has determined there are no reasonable grounds to believe that an officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s injuries.