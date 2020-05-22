iHeartRadio
Northern Bruce Pen man charged in gun incident

cjos opp

Grey Bruce OPP were called to a property on Corey Crescent in Northern Bruce Peninsula on Thursday, May 21st around 10:15pm. 

Following an argument involving several parties, one person displayed a firearm in a threatening nature.  

As a result of the investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged Benjamin KLEIN, a 19 year old from Northern Bruce Peninsula, with the following offences:

  • Three counts of Handle firearm in a careless manner, section 86 of the Criminal Code (CC);
  • Three counts of Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, section 88 of the Criminal Code (CC);
  • Three counts of Uttering threats - cause death or bodily harm, section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC);
  • Three counts of Assault with a weapon, section 267(a) of the Criminal Code (CC);
  • Three counts of Pointing a firearm, section 87 of the Criminal Code (CC);

The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 22, 2020. 

