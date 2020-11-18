"Novice" 34 year old driver loses license again

South Bruce OPP have charged a 34 year old Kincardine resident after a vehicle was clocked doing 105 km/hr in a 50 zone along Bruce Road 17 in Arran.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the person behind the wheel had a G-1 but no other licenced driver in the vehicle.

They were also not supposed to be driving a car without an ignition interlock system which won't allow a vehicle to start if the driver blows over.

The resident was also charged with stunt driving and lost their licence....again... for a week along with their vehicle which was impounded.