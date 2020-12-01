NYE Dock Party 2020
Well, the New Year is almost here.
Celebrate with us on December 31st with our NYE Dock Party starting on air at 8pm, bring in the New Year with The Greatest Hits of The '70s, '80s and '90s.
Listen to the NYE Dock Party on your FM dial, the iHeartRadio App, through your smart home, or click on the play button below.
Wishing all of our Dock Nation a very Happy New Year!
Alll the best from us at The Dock and Owen Sound Hyundai.
