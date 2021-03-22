On-line and Phone Booking for COVID-19 Vaccine - Issued Resolved

On-line and Phone Booking for COVID-19 Vaccine

Reports from individuals unable to use the provincial vaccine booking system are now resolved. The Grey Bruce Health Unit has received confirmation from the province that the on-line and toll-free phone lines are now operational.

All ten public clinics scheduled for this week are now in the system and available for booking.

Reports from clients earlier today identified the system did not reflect the current vaccine clinic schedule in Grey Bruce. As a result, some individuals were unable to book local appointments.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit worked with the province to address these issues.

Please note appointments are required to receive vaccine. If you do not have an appointment do not attend a vaccine clinic, you will not receive a vaccine.

Do not call public health or your healthcare provider for an appointment, even if directed to by the provincial booking operator. Once technical issues have been resolved, appointments can be made on-line at https://ontario.ca/bookvaccine or through the provincial toll free number 1-888-999-6488.