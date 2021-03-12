Online Booking for COVID-19 Vaccine

Beginning Monday, March 15, those turning 80 this year or older, born 1941 or earlier, will be able to make appointments through the provincial on-line booking system for COVID-19 vaccinations. For those without access to the internet, a toll-free 1-833 number will be release by the province at the same time to manage appointments via telephone.

You don’t need a doctor but you must be in the 80 or older age category. If you are not in this age range, please wait your turn. Appointment availability is based on the prioritization framework from the Province of Ontario. Only call or go online when your age group or specific eligibility is announced. The system will automatically decline the request if it does not meet eligibility requirements.

The number of clinics is based on the supply of vaccine. Initially, the three Hockey Hub mass immunization centres and several smaller community-based clinics will be available to book your appointment based on the availability of the vaccine. More sites will be added to the booking system as larger shipments of vaccine arrive.

Do not call public health or your healthcare provider for an appointment. Appointments can only be made by going online or by calling the toll free number. The booking website and phone number will be available as of Monday March 15. Please keep an eye out to announcements for this website and number.