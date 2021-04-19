Opening of Select Outdoor Spaces (Georgian Bluffs)
As a result of amendments to COVID-19 restrictions announced by the Province on April 18, 2021, the Township of Georgian Bluffs is re-opening the following outdoor recreational spaces, effective April 19, 2021:
• Playgrounds are now open for use. As previously communicated, trails will remain open. Trail users must maintain physical distancing and ensure that physical activity is contained to members of their household.
• Boat launches are now open for use. To access the Balmy Beach boat launch, you must first purchase a key to the facility.
o Fill out and pay for your annual key on the Township website: https://georgianbluffs.formbuilder.ca/Boat-Launch-Annual-Permit
o Following receipt of payment, a key will be mailed to the provided address.
All public washrooms and other outdoor facilities remain closed at this time, including sports fields and tennis courts.
Outdoor gathering remains restricted to persons within your household. Please use all open, public spaces respectfully, in accordance with social distancing requirements and Public Health recommendations.
The health and safety of our residents is the Township’s top priority; therefore, we encourage all residents to adhere to the direction of the Province and Grey Bruce Public Health and remain at home.
