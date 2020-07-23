OPP arrest woman in home invasion

Grey Bruce OPP were dispatched to a break and enter that had just occurred at a residence on French Bay Road, Saugeen First Nation.

The complainant advised that an unknown female had just kicked in the locked front door of their residence, causing extensive damage to the door and the frame.

The homeowner, awakened by the noise, confronted the intruder before she was able to take anything from the home.

The accused fled the scene on foot.

A description of the suspect was provided to police and after patrolling the area, the accused was located and arrested.

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 31 year old Saugeen First Nation woman with break an enter a residence - with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The accused was released on an Undertaking and will appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton on November 18, 2020.