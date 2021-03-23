OPP donate cell phones to Victim Services agencies
(Photo supplied)
The donated cell phones will support victims of crime and vulnerable people in crisis who may not have access to or may not be able to safely use their own cell phone.
The donated cell phones will also support a victims' safety plan and lessen re-victimization by helping to prevent isolation.
A cell phone ensures that a victim or vulnerable person will have a means of communication to ensure their ongoing access to support services, referrals and medical care as needed.
The phone also allows police to maintain contact with a victim to keep them updated during an investigation, the ensuing court process or to call 911 in an emergency.
West Region Headquarters administrative staff securely wiped all existing data from the phones prior to donation.
The agencies receiving the phones will cover the costs associated with cell phone service.
The OPP phones were made surplus after members received new models.
The following agencies will receive the decommissioned OPP cell phones:
- Victim Services of Bruce, Grey and Perth
- Chatham-Kent Victim Services
- Victim Services Elgin
- Victim Services Huron County
- Victim Services of Middlesex-London
- Victim Assistance Services Oxford County
- Victim Services of Sarnia-Lambton
- Victim Services of Windsor-Essex County
- Victim Services of Brant
- Victim Services of Haldimand-Norfolk/New Credit
- Victim Services Wellington
