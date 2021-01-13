OPP find stolen truck and tools thanks to members of the public

South Bruce OPP were called to a Huron Street residence in Ripley on Tuesday, December 29th after a pick up truck was reported stolen along with a quantity of tools.

Word of the theft was reported throughout the community on social media and police began to receive tips from the community which lead to officers locating the truck that was stuck in a field just outside of town.

When officers arrived on scene, an individual was taken into custody without incident.

A 30-years-old Huron-Kinloss man was charged with four counts of possessing stolen property and 2 counts of failing to comply with probation orders.

The stolen pick up truck was recovered along with tools valued at $10,000.

A second pick up truck that was reported stolen out of Middlesex County was also recovered.

South Bruce OPP appreciates the support of the community with this investigation.

These timely tips directly lead to the safe return of stolen property to the rightful owners.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.