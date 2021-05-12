OPP INVESTIGATE FATAL COLLISION

(SOUTHGATE, ON) - On May 11, 2021 at 5:51 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with Grey County Paramedic Services and the Dundalk Fire Department, responded to a motor-vehicle collision on Southgate Road 22 near Southgate Sideroad 13 in the Township of Southgate.

Mitchell BENOIT, 32-years-old, of Southgate Township was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and members of the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team are assisting Grey Bruce OPP with the investigation.

The area surrounding Southgate Road 22 and Southgate Sideroad 13 has since been reopened.

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.P3tips.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.