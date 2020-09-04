OPP Investigate Fatal Collision in The Blue Mountains
Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the assistance from members of the OPP Technical Collision Investigations unit, are currently investigating a fatal single motor vehicle crash in The Blue Mountains.
The collision took place at approximately 11:00 p.m. on September 3, 2020 on Grey Road 19 near Craigmore Crescent in The Blue Mountains where an Audi sedan left the roadway and collided with a tree.
Three people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, the two male passengers, both 29 years of age from Oshawa and Whitchurch-Stouffville, have been pronounced deceased. The male driver, 24 years of age from Whitchurch-Stouffville, was transported to a Collingwood area hospital and later airlifted to a Toronto area hospital in serious condition.
