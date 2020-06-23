OPP kept busy with stunt drivers right across region

OPP across our region were kept hopping on the weekend. It seems as the weather turns hotter.... the foot gets heavier.

There were 18 stunt driving charges laid across Grey Bruce from Friday, June 19th to Sunday, June 21st.

Fifteen of them were nabbed on Highway 6 heading up or down the Peninsula.

All but 2 were from outside our region and the majority were men in their 20's.

The worst case involved a 23 year old Brampton man who was caught doing 185 on 6 &10 near Sunny Valley Road, north of Chatsworth Sunday morning.

Below are the details of each case ~

(SOUTH-BRUCE PENINSULA, ON)

Kyryl TRUSKOVSKYI, 27, Montreal, QC was travelling over 140 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a car in this posted 80 km/h zone.

Ahamid ILYAS, 21, of East York, ON was travelling over 155 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a car, in this posted 80 km/h zone.

Rajiv LAKHANI, 27, of St. Thomas, ON was travelling over 155 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a car, in this posted 80 km/h zone.

Jack MUKERJI, 20, of London, ON was travelling over 135 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a car in this posted 80 km/h zone.

Joseph KOTERU, 30, of Brampton, ON was travelling over 135 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a car, in this posted 80 km/h zone.

Robin HARRIS, 40, of Owen Sound, ON was travelling over 165 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a pick-up truck, in this posted 80 km/h zone.

Biao YANG, 18, of North York, ON was travelling over 170 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a car, in this posted 80 km/h zone.

Jaskirt SINGH, 22, of Brampton, ON was travelling over 135 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a car, in this posted 80 km/h zone.

(NORTH-BRUCE PENINSULA, ON)

Firas AL-SABTI, 40, of Milton, ON was travelling over 140 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a suv in this posted 80km/h zone.

Amer AL-MAHDAWI, 45, of Milton, ON was travelling over 140 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a suv in this posted 80 km/h zone.

Dustin NICKLASSON, 30, of Wellington North, ON was travelling over 135 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a pick-up truck, in this posted 80 km/h zone.

Bradley DEVEAU, 42, of Cambridge, ON was travelling over 145 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a car, in this posted 80 km/h zone.

Rouslan EFREMENKO, 23, of Kitchener, ON was travelling over 150 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a car, in this posted 80 km/h zone.

Lawrence CHAN, 51, of North York, ON was travelling over 140 kilometres per hour (km/h) in an electric car, in this posted 80 km/h zone.

Lee KIESWETTER, 40, of Wellesley Township, ON was travelling over 135 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a pick-up truck, in this posted 80 km/h zone.

(BRANT TOWNSHIP, ON)

On June 21, 2020 at 8:30 PM an OPP) Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team officer was on patrol along Bruce County Road 3 in Brant Township when they observed a vehicle moving at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle speed was displayed on radar at 141 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

A 20-year-old Puslinch Township resident was charged with Race a Motor Vehicle.

(GREY HIGHLANDS, ON)

On June 21, 2020 at 3:32 a.m. Grey Bruce Opp stopped a vehicle on Highway 10, in the Village of Flesherton. This car was travelling over 165 kilometres per hour (km/hr) in the posted 80 km/hr speed limit.

Kaiyang XU, 22 years-of-age from Toronto was charged with stunt driving.

(CHATSWORTH, ON)

On June 21, 2020 at 7:55 a.m. Grey Bruce OPP stopped a vehicle on Highway 6 & 10, near Sunny Valley Road in Grey County.

This car was travelling over 185 kilometres per hour (km/hr) in the posted 80 km/hr speed limit.

They charged Arnold MOMANYI, 23 years-of-age from Brampton, ON with stunt driving.

All of these drivers were issued a 7 day drivers licence suspension and their vehicles were towed and impounded for 7 days.

OPP want to remind motorists that excessive speed in one of the leading causes of deaths on our highways. Please slow down and be safe.