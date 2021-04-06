OPP lay attempted murder charges after incident in Tobermory
On March 31, 2021 at 1:28 a.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a firearm incident on Head Street, in the Village of Tobermory, in the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.
Police were advised that a motor vehicle drove past a residence and the driver fired several bullets at the residence.
A witness followed the accused's vehicle and as they approached this suspect vehicle, the accused fired several shotgun rounds at the victim's vehicle, narrowly missing the occupants, before fleeing the area.
There were no injuries.
OPP officers located the accused in a motor vehicle on March 31 and they were arrested and taken into custody without further incident.
As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged David HILLYER, 39 years-of-age, from Northern Bruce Peninsula, with the following offences:
- Two counts of attempt to commit murder using a firearm
- Discharge a firearm into a place in a reckless manner
- Uttering threats - to cause death or bodily harm
- Possession of a cocaine
- Possession of a methamphetamine
You may be interested in...
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for April 5, 20216 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2 South Bruce Peninsula, 1 Owen Sound, 1 Southgate, 1 Northern Bruce Peninsula, 1 Grey Highlands
-
OPP lay attempted murder charges after incident in TobermoryGrey Bruce OPP are just now releasing details of an incident that happened March 31 in Tobermory resulting in charges for a 39 year old Northern Bruce Peninsula man
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for April 4, 20219 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 3 Huron-Kinloss, 2 Blue Mountains, 1 Owen Sound, 1 Southgate, 1 Chatsworth, 1 Arran-Elderslie