OPP lay attempted murder charges after incident in Tobermory

On March 31, 2021 at 1:28 a.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a firearm incident on Head Street, in the Village of Tobermory, in the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Police were advised that a motor vehicle drove past a residence and the driver fired several bullets at the residence.

A witness followed the accused's vehicle and as they approached this suspect vehicle, the accused fired several shotgun rounds at the victim's vehicle, narrowly missing the occupants, before fleeing the area.

There were no injuries.

OPP officers located the accused in a motor vehicle on March 31 and they were arrested and taken into custody without further incident.

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged David HILLYER, 39 years-of-age, from Northern Bruce Peninsula, with the following offences:

  • Two counts of attempt to commit murder using a firearm
  • Discharge a firearm into a place in a reckless manner
  • Uttering threats - to cause death or bodily harm
  • Possession of a cocaine
  • Possession of a methamphetamine

 

 

Global Outbreak COVID-19

