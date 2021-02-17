iHeartRadio
-6°C

Static Links

Instagram

OPP lay charges in connection with assault on Saugeen First Nation

cjos opp

On February 16, 2021 at 1:57 a.m., Grey Bruce OPP responded to an assault with a weapon that had just occurred at a residence on Mason Drive on Saugeen First Nation.

An argument had occurred inside the residence involving several parties.

The altercation escalated and became physical.  

One person sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries during the assault.

After the fight ended, two suspects left the residence.

Officers located both of the involved suspects and they were arrested without further incident.

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged  A 21 year old man from Mississauga, with the following offences:

  • Assault with a weapon, section 267(a) Criminal Code of Canada (CCC)
  • Assault, section 266 CCC
  • Uttering threats - to cause death or bodily harm, section 264.1(1)(a) CCC

 

The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton on February 16, 2021.

Grey Bruce OPP have also charged a 24 year old Hamilton woman with the following offences: 

  • Aggravated assault, section 268 Criminal Code of Canada (CCC)
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, section 88 CCC
  • Two counts of failure to comply with a release order, section 145(5)(a) CCC   

The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton on February 17, 2021.

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca