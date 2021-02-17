OPP lay charges in connection with assault on Saugeen First Nation
On February 16, 2021 at 1:57 a.m., Grey Bruce OPP responded to an assault with a weapon that had just occurred at a residence on Mason Drive on Saugeen First Nation.
An argument had occurred inside the residence involving several parties.
The altercation escalated and became physical.
One person sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries during the assault.
After the fight ended, two suspects left the residence.
Officers located both of the involved suspects and they were arrested without further incident.
As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged A 21 year old man from Mississauga, with the following offences:
- Assault with a weapon, section 267(a) Criminal Code of Canada (CCC)
- Assault, section 266 CCC
- Uttering threats - to cause death or bodily harm, section 264.1(1)(a) CCC
The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton on February 16, 2021.
Grey Bruce OPP have also charged a 24 year old Hamilton woman with the following offences:
- Aggravated assault, section 268 Criminal Code of Canada (CCC)
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, section 88 CCC
- Two counts of failure to comply with a release order, section 145(5)(a) CCC
The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton on February 17, 2021.
You may be interested in...
-
Saugeen Shores Police make arrests in separate incidentsSaugeen Shores Police Service make several arrests in separate incidents on Family Day
-
Update From The Grey-Bruce Health Unit February 16 20210 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce/687 confirmed cases/22 active cases
-
Significant Weather Event Declared By The City Of Owen SoundDue to the severity of the current weather conditions and the impact on the city’s road and sidewalk infrastructure, the City of Owen Sound has declared a Significant Weather Event that will remain in effect until further notice.