OPP lay charges in connection with assault on Saugeen First Nation

On February 16, 2021 at 1:57 a.m., Grey Bruce OPP responded to an assault with a weapon that had just occurred at a residence on Mason Drive on Saugeen First Nation.

An argument had occurred inside the residence involving several parties.

The altercation escalated and became physical.

One person sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries during the assault.

After the fight ended, two suspects left the residence.

Officers located both of the involved suspects and they were arrested without further incident.

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged A 21 year old man from Mississauga, with the following offences:

Assault with a weapon, section 267(a) Criminal Code of Canada (CCC)

Assault, section 266 CCC

Uttering threats - to cause death or bodily harm, section 264.1(1)(a) CCC

The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton on February 16, 2021.

Grey Bruce OPP have also charged a 24 year old Hamilton woman with the following offences:

Aggravated assault, section 268 Criminal Code of Canada (CCC)

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, section 88 CCC

Two counts of failure to comply with a release order, section 145(5)(a) CCC

The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton on February 17, 2021.