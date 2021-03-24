OPP LOOKING FOR MISSING 32 YEAR OLD MALE

Last seen near Wiarton on March 22

(GEORGIAN BLUFFS, ON) - On March 23, 2021 at 9:39 a.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a missing person occurrence in Georgian Bluffs, ON.

Mitchell GRAY was last seen around 12:00 noon on March 22, 2021 near the Top Notch Motel, just outside of Wiarton, in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.

OPP Officers have spoken to family and friends and have attended places familiar to him. Mitchell is known to frequent the Owen Sound and Wiarton areas.

Mitchell is described as:

6' (six feet) tall;

Slim build;

140 lbs;

Shoulder length blonde hair;

A long blonde beard;

Last seen wearing a dark grey sweater; black socks, black military style boots and has silver/black glasses.

Grey Bruce OPP are asking for assistance from the public with locating Mitchell.

Photo of Mitchell GRAY is attached.

Anyone with information that can assist call, Grey Bruce OPP (1-888-310-1122). Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.