OPP looking for stolen vehicles in South Bruce

On September 25, 2020 at 2:30 pm, South Bruce OPP received a report of a stolen vehicle from a residence on Jessie Street in Ripley.

Sometime between 9:00 pm on September 23 and 10 am on September 25, a Blue Pontiac Grand Prix was taken.

The vehicle has no licence plates, but the serial number is on file with police.

In a seperate incident, police are also looking for a stolen side-by-side.

South Bruce OPP were called around 7:30 on September 25 by a home owner on Concession D in Carrick Township.

Sometime the night before, someone stole a camo-colour John Deer Gator 835 side by side with licence 2MJ60.

The value of the stolen Gator is estimated to be $26,000 and the serial number is on file with police.

South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.