OPP OFFICER ASSAULTED DURING ARREST IN MEAFORD

OPP

(MEAFORD, ON) On March 25, 2021 at 11:05 a.m. Grey Bruce OPP responded to a disturbance on Victoria Street, in the Town of Meaford, in the Municipality of Meaford.

Officers were advised that a suspect with a weapon was outside a residence screaming and yelling and being confrontational with other residents in the area.

Officers attended and spoke with all of the involved parties. The suspect was arrested for uttering threats and several other criminal charges.

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged Justin NEUMANN, 31 years-of-age, from Meaford, ON with the following offences:

  • Assault a Peace Officer, section 270(1) Criminal Code of Canada (CCC)
  • Forcible confinement, section 279(2) CCC
  • Three (3) counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, section 264.1(1)(a) CCC
  • Three (3) counts of failing to comply with release order, section 145(5)(a) CCC

The accused was held for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on March 29, 2021.

