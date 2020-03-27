OPP say they're reading to enforce Quarantine Act if required

On March 17, the Government of Ontario declared a State of Emergency through the authority granted under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act. Emergency orders were issued under the direction of the Chief Medical Officer of Health for the Province of Ontario.

The Government of Canada has also invoked the Quarantine Act to further support protecting everyone's health and well-being during the COVID-19 crisis.



Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have been properly trained to respond to high risk incidents during this current health crisis.

I can assure you that our officers are equipped with personal protective equipment that enables them, when necessary, to respond to the myriad of calls for service that we regularly see in Grey and Bruce County.



As this health care crisis continues to evolve, our policing personnel conduct regular screening measures during the course of their duties to identify potential risks of COVID-19.

Members of the public entering our Grey Bruce OPP Detachments will be asked a few questions specific to those symptoms identified by public health experts in order to ensure everyone's safety and well-being.



I strongly urge all citizens, businesses and establishments to voluntarily comply with all of the short term restrictions that Governments have imposed.

For allegations of non-compliance with the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, or any other non-emergency request for service, please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

In case of an emergency, call 911.

The OPP encourages the use of Online Reporting which enables responses to a large number of non-emergent requests by a police officer over the telephone.



"The Grey Bruce OPP values our partnerships with local Health Care Professionals, fellow First Responders and our local Municipal Governments as we respond together to this current crisis. We understand the impacts of COVID-19 on our area businesses and citizens. Going forward, with the emergency legislation, the OPP will apply discretion whether to launch any investigation or enforcement actions."

Acting Inspector Jennifer Ormsby, Grey Bruce OPP Detachment Commander