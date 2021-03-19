The Optimist Club of Sydenham and District has launched a fundraiser for an Inclusive Playground at Hibou Conservation Area.

They're having a Virtual "Optimist Hike for Happiness Day", with registration open now through April 9.

Participants set their own goals of 5km, 20km, and 40km, and log their hikes starting March 20 which is the International Day of Happiness.

They're promoting mental and physical health while all funds raised will benefit the playground which is to be installed this May.

The club has raised 70% of the playground cost to date, and they encourage people from far and wide to have fun hiking virtually while at the same time raising funds for a great cause.

They'll have "Virtual Hiking Guides" who'll be posting their adventures on our amazing trails, and they encourage out of town participants to hike in their own area but enjoy the local posts.

There are also prizes to be drawn from participants who complete their goal.

You can choose to collect pledges or just pay the registration fee of $40 and start hiking!

Click here for more information and details on how to register.