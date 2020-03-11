Owen Sound Attack - 'no more direct contact with fans' for now

The Owen Sound Attack are taking measures in an abundance of caution to help avoid spreading any possible cases of Covid-19.

They issued the following release Tuesday evening ~

The Ontario Hockey League is committed to the health and safety of our players, on and off-ice officials, fans, staff and general public.

As part of this commitment, we continue to closely monitor the latest health information, including data and recommended measures provided by public health agencies regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Since the start of the outbreak, we have been in regular communication with OHL Member Teams, the National Hockey League, Canadian Hockey League and Hockey Canada.

Subsequently, players, billets and staff are taking all necessary precautions to try to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

OHL General Managers as well as medical and training staff from all 20 OHL member teams have also been provided with frequent updates on preventative measures to be taken in team areas such as dressing rooms and team buses as well as hygienic best practices to be enacted throughout their facilities.

The OHL continues to advise players and member team personnel to maintain good hygiene practices, including regular and thorough washing of hands with soap and water, or cleansing with alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

In an effort to minimize contact, the OHL is advising all member teams and officials to follow a number of recommendations including the following:

Access to dressing rooms and member team facilities be limited to players, coaches and support staff only;

Media access to be held in designated areas outside dressing rooms;

Elimination of handshakes between teammates, opponents, officials;

No sharing of water bottles or towels on benches or penalty box areas;

Avoiding direct contact with fans, including high-fives, handshakes, and autographing of items

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the following public health authority websites:

Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) – https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/2019-novel-coronavirus-infection.html