Owen Sound company fills a niche for local health care providers

Kelso Villa staff showing off their new ear saver clips

Its an issue that those of us not on the front lines wouldn't even know existed.

Health care providers in Grey Bruce and beyond are getting a little comfort from an Owen Sound business owner.

Have1.com owner Gabe Nowak has decided to use his brand new large, laser cutter to create something called 'ear saver clips'.

It seems those people who have to wear a mask all day long are suffering from sore, raw skin behind their ears.

The ear saver clips are adjustable tabs that go behind the head and attach to the elastic of the masks thereby saving the wearer's ears any discomfort.

Nowak says he belongs to a Facebook group in which other businesses are making the same devices and have been sharing the blueprint for the clips.

He says the problem is there's a shortage right now of the specific material needed to make the ear saver clips.

Its called PETG which is approved for its ability to be sterilized.

Nowak says he's got enough material to make about 8,000.

Since Monday afternoon when Nowak and his staff started making the clips they've had over a thousand orders from across the region, the country and even from the United States.

They've set up an email for anyone requesting the devices - helping@have1.com.

Those wanting to get their hands on the clips simply need to let staff know how many they'd like and if they're local.

Nowak says they can arrange for curb-side pick up or other arrangements can be made for after-hours pick up.

He says he's been in contact with all of the local hospitals since Monday and some health care providers are already wearing them.

Have1.com is providing the clips free of charge.

"I believe in local and community is very important to me".

However those who need them shipped, Nowak says they will charge a minimal shipping fee.

"If anyone wishes to donate any dollar amount to help cover the material and labour costs that would be super too".



