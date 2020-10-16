Owen Sound Covid Assessment Centre makes adjustments this weekend

Grey Bruce Health Services is taking the opportunity to winterize its COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the Owen Sound Hospital while there is a drop in patient volumes.

Thanks to the addition of two hours a day over the past few weeks, plus operating over the past few weekends, many same day appointments are now available.

Our partner hospitals at the Kincardine Hospital (South Bruce Grey Health Centre) and Hanover and District Hospital have also expanded their hours of operation recently.

Construction work is underway to cover the walk-ways of the Assessment Centre at the Owen Sound Hospital and protect patients from bad weather.

The hours have been modified to ensure this work can get done before the snow flies.

Those that meet the COVID-19 testing criteria can refer to the online booking system to see the list of available appointments.

On Saturday, October 17, COVID-19 tests will be conducted inside the Hospital’s Fracture Clinic.

Patients will be escorted from the Assessment Centre parking area into the building.

Please wear your mask or face covering and do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your appointment to help reduce congestion in the hospital.

Appointments must be pre-booked.

Walk-ins are not permitted.

Book online at www.gbhs.on.ca, or call 519-378-1466.