Owen Sound crews to install Christmas lights downtown Thursday night

City Parks & Open Space staff will be working during the evening of Thursday, October 15 to install the historic Noma Lights on 2nd Avenue East in the downtown core.

As a result, 2nd Avenue East blocks will be closed at approximately:

700 block: 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

800 block: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

900 block: 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

1000 block: 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Installation is occurring during the evening to provide minimal disruption to traffic and downtown businesses.

All intersections will remain open throughout the installation period.