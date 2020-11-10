Owen Sound drivers to expect delays on 16th Street East
Drivers and transit users will experience alternating closures on 16th Street East beginning on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, to complete milling and paving work as a part of the 16th Street rehabilitation project.
Due to the work being complete in the area of 16th Street East between 9th Avenue East and 16th Avenue East:
- Transit riders will experience intermittent transit stop closures.
- Lanes will be closed to traffic, however, two-lanes of traffic will be maintained for east/west travel.
- Drivers will experience flashing traffic signals. Members of Owen Sound Police Services will be on hand to direct traffic.
