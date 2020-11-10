iHeartRadio
21°C

Static Links

Instagram

Owen Sound drivers to expect delays on 16th Street East

cjos construction

Drivers and transit users will experience alternating closures on 16th Street East beginning on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, to complete milling and paving work as a part of the 16th Street rehabilitation project.

Due to the work being complete in the area of 16th Street East between 9th Avenue East and 16th Avenue East:

  • Transit riders will experience intermittent transit stop closures.
  • Lanes will be closed to traffic, however, two-lanes of traffic will be maintained for east/west travel.
  • Drivers will experience flashing traffic signals. Members of Owen Sound Police Services will be on hand to direct traffic.

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca