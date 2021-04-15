Owen Sound Farmers' Market to be closed this weekend

In the face of rising COVID numbers, and with the Medical Officer of Health asking residents to stay home for 48 hours, the Owen Sound Farmers’ Market will not be open this Saturday.

“Though markets are an essential service under the present Provincial Emergency Order, the safety of our patrons, vendors, and the wider community is of prime importance,” says Market Vendors Association President Laura Buckler.

Fresh local food is still available through the online market shop, which will remain open until Friday at noon to give patrons learning of the shutdown time to order their products.

Curbside pickup of orders will be at the usual time, from 10 am-12 pm Saturday at the market.

“It’s never an easy decision to close market,” says co-manager Morag Budgeon, “but in this case, everyone felt it was the least we could do in the face of these dramatically increasing COVID infection numbers.

We encourage everyone to stay home and stay safe.”

A link to the online store can be found on the market website: www.owensoundfarmersmarket.ca The online shop is open from Sunday noon until Friday noon this week.