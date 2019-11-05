Owen Sound forced to shut down trails because of high water

The City of Owen Sound has issued the following statement in the wake of high wind and waves late last week~

Due to high lake levels and active wave action, water and debris have created hazards on the trail for users on sections of the Waterfront Trail at Kelso Beach, the East Bayshore area and the Tom Thomson Trail.

Kelso Beach - The waterfront trail from the beach washroom to the splash pad is closed until conditions improve and debris is removed.

East Shore - The Waterfront Trail from the Grey Bruce Health Unit to 18th Street East at the Bayshore Community Centre, a section adjacent to the J. Irvine Park Playground on the north side of the Bayshore Community Centre, and the Tom Thomson Trail from the East Boat Launch to the CP trail are closed until conditions improve and debris is removed.

Barricades are currently in place. The public are asked to stay away from this area. Trail users are asked to avoid the areas indicated in orange on the map until further notice. City staff will clean the debris and assess the trail when conditions allow.