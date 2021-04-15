Owen Sound library suspends services until early next week

Due to the increase in local cases, the Owen Sound & North Grey Union Public Library building is suspending curbside pick-up, computer and photocopying services, until at least Tuesday April 20th.

Only online library services will be available during this time.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit has asked residents of Grey-Bruce to stay home after reporting 73 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday involving hundreds of high-risk close contacts.

The Owen Sound & North Grey Union Public Library will continue to assess the situation and we hope that we can return to curbside services on the 20th of April. We thank the public for their assistance and understanding.

Online library services will continue to be offered 24/7.

Cardholders can access Libby to download e-books, e-audiobooks and e-magazines.

Members can also access thousands of international magazines and newspapers using PressReader.

Another new service available is Linked-in Learning, formerly Lynda.com with thousands of online courses.

Visit the Library website and click on the Online Resources button.