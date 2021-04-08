Owen Sound lists closures in wake of stay at home order

The Province of Ontario announced a third State of Emergency, accompanied by a Stay-at-Home Order.

The Stay-at-Home Order is in effect as of Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 12:01 a.m. for 28 days.

Including the provincewide emergency brake measures announced on Saturday, April 3, today's announcement has brought additional changes to Municipal services.

During the 28 days, City Hall will be closed to the public. Services will continue to be offered to the public efficiently and effectively throughout the closure.

Building/Planning/Clerks/Finance Services

" Building and Planning Services continue to be maintained throughout the closure. Applications will be accepted electronically or via the drop-box at the east entrance of City Hall.

" Online payment services are available for tax and utility payments.

" Marriage Licenses, Civil Ceremonies, and Commissioning will not be available during the closure.

" Owen Sound City Council and Committee meetings will be held virtually during the 28 days.

" Council and committee meetings can now be viewed live on the City's website.

" In addition to viewing Council meetings on the City's website, meetings can also be viewed Rogers Cable TV, Rogers TV Website

" Long-term parking passes for Municipal lots and individual Bag Tags for curbside waste collection remain available at the Transit Terminal.

Culture/Recreation/Parks

Exercise is considered an essential reason for leaving your home. Residents should only participate in outdoor recreational activities with those in their household.

" A reminder that City parks, trails, and outdoor recreational amenities remain open for recreational activity under Provincial guidelines.

" City Boat Launches remain open, however, users must purchase seasonal and daily launch passes via the ticket terminal at the East Side Boat Launch.

" The City's Springfest 55+ Games have been cancelled for 2021.

Public Works

" The Public Works facility at 1900 20th Street East is closed to the public.

" Water, Wastewater, and Waste Management, and will continue as normal.

" Transit Services are unaffected by the announcement. The 10-passenger limit remains. Riders must always wear a face covering (mask) while riding.

The City of Owen Sound will continue to monitor and assess the situation closely, and work diligently with the Grey Bruce Public Health Unit to respond appropriately.





