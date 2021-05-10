Owen Sound man facing weapons charges
On May 7th, 2021 Owen Sound Police commenced an investigation involving death threats.
During the investigation it was learned that the suspect was unlawfully in possession of a shotgun.
The 55-year-old Owen Sound resident was located and arrested on May 8th for uttering threats.
Later that day uniformed members executed a search warrant on his downtown residence and located hidden ammunition that he was prohibited from possessing.
The shotgun itself had been moved from the apartment prior to police arrival however with some assistance from the public, it was located and turned over to officers.
The man made a court appearance on May 9th in relation to six charges including Uttering Threats, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm and Careless Storage of a Firearm.
He was placed on a Release Order and will make his next court appearance in June.
The 12-gauge shotgun and several rounds of shotgun ammunition remain in police custody.
The Owen Sound Police Service would like to thank the members of the public for assisting them in keeping the community safe.
