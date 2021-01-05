Owen Sound parking passes now available at Transit Terminal

Due to the closure of City Hall, parking passes for Municipal lots are now available at the Owen Sound Transit Terminal.

The Transit Terminal’s hours of operation are Monday to Friday 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Sunday 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

As a reminder, City Hall is currently closed to the public until January 25, 2021.

Daytime parking passes are $30 per month or $5 per day and overnight parking passes are $20 per month or $5 per night.

Overnight passes are valid in the overnight parking areas of Municipal Lot 5 (800 blocks of 3rd Avenue East) and Municipal Lot 9 (700 block of 1st Avenue East).

Complimentary business-sponsored parking is available in all municipal lots for up to 5 hours and up to 2 hours for on-street parking.

The City would like to remind residents that as per Traffic By-law No. 2009-075, parking is prohibited on all City streets and any non-designated municipal lots between 1:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. from December 1 until March 31.

For more information, please contact Christine Gilbert, Manager of Revenue, at 519-376-4440 ext. 1223 or email parking@owensound.ca.