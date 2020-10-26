iHeartRadio
Owen Sound police charge man with weapons offences

cjos police

On Sunday, October 25, during the late afternoon Owen Sound Police say a man contacted a friend advising that he had barricaded himself in his motel room out of fear that people were looking for him. 

During the FaceTime call, the friend spotted a weapon and reported it to police.

Officers attended the motel and found the man in the process of leaving. 

They also discovered a pellet rifle which the 38 year old was prohibited from owning.  

He's been charged with weapons offences as well as failing to comply with an undertaking. 

 

