Owen Sound police enforce stay-at-home order

Owen Sound police were called to an east end home Wednesday night (April 14th) just before 9 pm for a possible party.

When they arrived, they spoke with several people at the scene and then charged a 25 year old man and fined him $880 under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

Police would like to remind the public that the Ontario government declared a state of emergency and issued a province wide stay at home order effective April 8th, 2021.

The stay at home order requires everyone to remain at home except for essential purposes, which does not include social gatherings.

Police would like to stress that it is important to take this seriously and stay home.

