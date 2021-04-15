Owen Sound police enforce stay-at-home order
Owen Sound police were called to an east end home Wednesday night (April 14th) just before 9 pm for a possible party.
When they arrived, they spoke with several people at the scene and then charged a 25 year old man and fined him $880 under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.
Police would like to remind the public that the Ontario government declared a state of emergency and issued a province wide stay at home order effective April 8th, 2021.
The stay at home order requires everyone to remain at home except for essential purposes, which does not include social gatherings.
Police would like to stress that it is important to take this seriously and stay home.
You may be interested in...
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Apr 14, 202125 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 11 – Owen Sound, 3 – The Blue Mountains, 2 – Grey Highlands, 2 – Hanover, 2 – Meaford, 1 – Arran-Elderslie, 1 – Brockton, 1 – Huron-Kinloss, 1 – South Bruce Peninsula, 1 – West Grey
-
COVID-19 Critical ThresholdThe Grey Bruce Health Unit is declaring a critical threshold of COVID-19 cases in Grey Bruce. If we do not implement drastic measures at this juncture, the pandemic will spiral out of control.
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for April 13th, 202112 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 3 – The Blue Mountains, 2 – Huron-Kinloss, 2 – Southgate, 1 – Grey Highlands, 1 – Meaford, 1 – Northern Bruce Peninsula, 1 – Owen Sound, 1 – Saugeen Shores