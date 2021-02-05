Owen Sound Police kept busy with two incidents
On Thursday February 4th just before 2:30 p.m., police responded to an upper eastside eatery in response to a woman biting a staff member.
After the female refused to follow the staff member’s direction, she responded by throwing a bucket full of cigarette butts and ashes inside the restaurant.
The staff member attempted to detain the individual for the mischief that she caused and as a result the woman bit the man in the arm and fled from the area in a vehicle.
Police were able to locate the vehicle about 90 minutes later at a lower eastside motel where the 24year old Scarborough woman was arrested.
The woman was charged with Assault Cause Bodily Harm and Mischief Under $5000.00.
She will speak to these matters during her court appearance in March of this year.
A few hours later, in a seperate incident, city police responded to a call just after 5 pm at an upper westside neighbourhood heavily populated with children in response to a male outdoors, threatening a resident while brandishing a knife.
The male was soon taken into custody by police upon their arrival without incident.
The 49-year-old male of no fixed address was charged with several offences including Uttering Threats, Assault with a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine.
He will make a court appearance on February 5th, 2021.
You may be interested in...
-
Wiarton Issues Release on Absence of WillieIs Willie dead or alive? Would you question the Easter Bunny or Santa Claus? Whether or not a groundhog is present on Groundhog Day, the point is for the day to be light-hearted and the community to just have fun!
-
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for February 4, 2021Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, Feb. 3, 2021: 0 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce “Way to go people of Grey Bruce!” said Dr. Arra. 655 confirmed cases 26 active case(s)