Owen Sound Police kept busy with two incidents

On Thursday February 4th just before 2:30 p.m., police responded to an upper eastside eatery in response to a woman biting a staff member.

After the female refused to follow the staff member’s direction, she responded by throwing a bucket full of cigarette butts and ashes inside the restaurant.

The staff member attempted to detain the individual for the mischief that she caused and as a result the woman bit the man in the arm and fled from the area in a vehicle.

Police were able to locate the vehicle about 90 minutes later at a lower eastside motel where the 24year old Scarborough woman was arrested.

The woman was charged with Assault Cause Bodily Harm and Mischief Under $5000.00.

She will speak to these matters during her court appearance in March of this year.

A few hours later, in a seperate incident, city police responded to a call just after 5 pm at an upper westside neighbourhood heavily populated with children in response to a male outdoors, threatening a resident while brandishing a knife.

The male was soon taken into custody by police upon their arrival without incident.

The 49-year-old male of no fixed address was charged with several offences including Uttering Threats, Assault with a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine.

He will make a court appearance on February 5th, 2021.