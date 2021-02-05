iHeartRadio
Owen Sound Police kept busy with two incidents

On Thursday February 4th just before 2:30 p.m., police responded to an upper eastside eatery in response to a woman biting a staff member. 

After the female refused to follow the staff member’s direction, she responded by throwing a bucket full of cigarette butts and ashes inside the restaurant. 

The staff member attempted to detain the individual for the mischief that she caused and as a result the woman bit the man in the arm and fled from the area in a vehicle. 

Police were able to locate the vehicle about 90 minutes later at a lower eastside motel where the 24year old Scarborough woman was arrested. 

The woman was charged with Assault Cause Bodily Harm and Mischief Under $5000.00. 

She will speak to these matters during her court appearance in March of this year.

A few hours later, in a seperate incident, city police responded to a call just after 5 pm at an upper westside neighbourhood heavily populated with children in response to a male outdoors, threatening a resident while brandishing a knife. 

The male was soon taken into custody by police upon their arrival without incident. 

The 49-year-old male of no fixed address was charged with several offences including Uttering Threats, Assault with a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine. 

He will make a court appearance on February 5th, 2021. 

