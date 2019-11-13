Owen Sound police lay charges in two vehicle crash

On Tuesday November 12, 2019 at approximately 2:00 pm Owen Sound Police along with Owen Sound Fire and EMS attended a two-vehicle collision at 10th Street West and 3rd Avenue West.

The investigation revealed that a 27-year-old Owen Sound male ran a red light and struck another vehicle driven by a 24-year-old Owen sound female.

The male driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries and charged with failing to stop.

The Owen Sound Police would like to remind the driving public to slow down during inclement weather and give themselves extra time and distance to stop safely.