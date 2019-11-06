Owen Sound police looking for hit and run driver

On the 5th of November 2019 at approximately 6:00 p.m., a 54 old man was walking west bound on 9th Street East crossing 2nd Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle had been south bound on 2nd Avenue, made a turned onto 9th Street, briefly slowed then left the area.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital by ambulance where he was treated for minor injury.

The vehicle is described as a smaller black or dark coloured car with a loud muffler and tinted windows.

The licences plate is similar to BRYV 220.

It is possible that the trunk may be a different colour then the rest of the vehicle.

A sticker in the window of a deer's head was observed, which may be that of the "Browning" logo.

The Owen Sound Police continue with their investigation and would like to speak with the driver of this vehicle.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has any information regarding this accident or the vehicle is encouraged to contact Constable Schultz of the Owen Sound Police at (519) 376-1234 extension 155, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca.