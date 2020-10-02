iHeartRadio
Owen Sound police looking for public's help in collision involving a pedestrian

Sometime during the late afternoon hours on Thursday October 1 at the intersection of 5th Avenue East and 10th Street a black Honda Civic was stopped at the stop sign on 5th Avenue East. 

The driver was waiting for traffic to pass before making a right to head up the 10th Street hill.

Police say a male pedestrian walked into the path of the vehicle.

This matter remains under investigation.

Police request that anyone who may have information about the incident contact the investigating officer, PC Chevonne Martin #173 at (519) 376-1234 extension 173 or cmartin@owensoundpolice.com.  Alternatively, citizens can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip through Crime Stoppers at www.cstip.ca.

