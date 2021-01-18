Owen Sound police looking for suspect in connection with an indecent act

Owen Sound Police Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with an investigation into an indecent act.

The incident occurred just before 4:00 p.m. Friday afternoon along 3rd Avenue West at 11th Street West.

A 16 year old female was walking by a parked vehicle when the driver of the truck got her attention.

Thinking the male was lost she returned, at which point she was asked if she wanted a ride.

The youth became concerned and declined the ride.

The suspect then asked for directions to the hospital. It was at that time she looked inside the truck and observed the male committing an indecent act, at which point the girl left the area out of further concerns for her safety.

The suspect is described as being white, 25-35 years old, with short blonde hair that is shaved on the sides, and having two-day old facial hair.

The truck that the suspect was operating at the time is described as a Dodge Ram 1500, dark coloured, 4 door, with a short flatbed and a silver or grey tailgate

Police request that anyone with information contact the investigating officer, PC James Boyle #187 at (519) 376-1234 extension 187 or jboyle@owensoundpolice.com.

Alternatively, citizens can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip through Crime Stoppers at www.cstip.ca.