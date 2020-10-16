Owen Sound police looking for witnesses to collision

On Thursday October 15th at about 3:40 p.m. a collision occurred within the intersection of 3rd Avenue West and 10th Street West in the City of Owen Sound, involving a red Mercedes SUV and a white Kia van.

As a precaution one of the driver’s was transported to hospital but was quickly discharged.

As a result of the impact both vehicles were required to be towed from the scene.

The matter remains under investigation.

Police request that witnesses to the incident contact the investigating officer, PC Joshua Gurney #174 at (519) 376-1234 extension 174 or jgurney@owensoundpolice.com.

Alternatively, citizens can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip through Crime Stoppers at www.cstip.ca.