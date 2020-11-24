Owen Sound police make arrest in connection with vandalism spree
(Dock stock photo)
A 26 year- old Owen Sound man is in police custody awaiting a bail hearing after an investigation into a series of spray - paint mischief incidents to local places of worship (refer to original media release below).
Members of the Owen Sound Police Service Criminal Investigations Branch were able to identify the man after a witness was interviewed and video surveillance evidence was obtained and reviewed.
The man was located and arrested on 8th Street East in the downtown core this afternoon just prior to 5 p.m.
The man faces five criminal charges of Mischief to Religious Property as well as single count of Mischief under $5,000 as the investigation further identified him as being responsible for an additional incident of spray paint graffiti on the east side of the city.
The Owen Sound Police Service would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in this investigation.
VANDALISM CAUSED TO FIVE PLACES OF WORSHIP
On Sunday November 22nd, 2020, during the morning hours police responded to the report of mischief being done to St George's Anglican Church and soon had calls for similar vandalism being done to the Church of Nazarene, Georgian Shores United Church, and First Baptist Church.
As part of the investigation police attended the Beth Ezekiel Synagogue and located similar mischief there also.
Police collected evidence during the investigation and will be collecting further evidence in the near future, as this matter remains under investigation.
