Owen Sound Police Service will no longer be allowing public access to the station

cjos police

Effective immediately, the Owen Sound Police Service will no longer be allowing public access to the station for non-emergency or administrative matters such as licensing and records checks. Licensing and record checks can still be done using our online system which can be found on our website www.owensoundpolice.com . Those requiring technical assistance in accessing these online services may call the non-emergency police line for assistance at 519-376-1234.
The Collision Reporting Centre will remain operational. Persons may still attend to report a collision, and following routine COVID screening those persons will be directed to return to their vehicles where they will be met outdoors by Collision Reporting Centre staff to complete the report.
Exceptions to the public access restrictions will be granted for medical emergencies, crimes in progress where immediate assistance is required and for persons required to attend the Station to report themselves to the Sergeant on duty to comply with court ordered processes or otherwise at the direction of the police or courts.
These measures will remain in place until further notice.

