Owen Sound police warning of fraudsters impersonating them

On Tuesday February 23rd , an Owen Sound resident received a phone call from a local phone number, which played an automated phone message.

The message indicated that the man’s Social Insurance Number (SIN) had been compromised in Montreal and was associated to a drug investigation.

The man then followed voice prompts which led him to speak with a female, who asked him to confirm the last three digits of his SIN card.

The man was then told that a member of his local police would call him.

A short time later a male called and indicated that he was an Owen Sound Police Sergeant.

The phone number that was displayed from the fraudster’s phone was, in fact the number for Owen Sound Police - 519-376-1234.

The culprit then wanted the city resident to deposit money into Bit Coin in order that he could clear the matter up with authorities.

Fortunately, that's when the victim was alerted to the scam and contacted police.

Although police do call members of the public on a regular basis for investigative purposes, police do not request Social Insurance Numbers and will not make arbitrary phone calls with respect to your banking information and will certainly not ask for Bit Coin to "clear things up".

If you are unsure as to whether you are speaking with a legitimate police officer over the phone, ask to contact the officer at the police station and call 519-376-1234.

Police would like to remind the public that phone scams are a very common occurrence and citizens should be vigilant at all times.

For more information about frauds and scams or to make a report you may contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online at http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca