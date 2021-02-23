Owen Sound Restarts Public Skating Programming
City Restarts Public Skating Programming
Owen Sound, Ontario
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Public Skating at the Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre will resume on Wednesday, February 24. Skating will be FREE for all ages with a maximum capacity of 20 skaters per session.
The timeslots are as follows:
Wednesdays from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Fridays from 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
Pre-registration is required by visiting www.owensound.ca/publicskating or by contacting Andy O’Leary, Facilities Booking Coordinator at 519-376-4440 ext. 1255 or aoleary@owensound.ca.
Additional information including Conditions of Use can be found at www.owensound.ca/publicskating. Staff will be present to conduct active COVID-19 screening before entering the facility.
All individuals are reminded to follow directional signage within the facility and practice the three W’s – wash your hands, watch your distance and wear a mask.
Quick Facts:
Public Skating Programming ceased on March 13, 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public Skating will be at the Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre at 700 10th Street East, Owen Sound, Ontario.
You may be interested in...
-
Update From The Grey-Bruce Health Unit for February 23 20213 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2- Owen Sound; 1- Hanover 695 confirmed cases 15 active case(s)
-
OPP RESCUES STRANDED HIKERS FROM ICE FLOW NEAR TOBERMORYThe Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an incident on February 21, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at the Bruce Peninsula National Park on Cyprus Lake Road, near Tobermory, in the Northern Bruce Peninsula.
-
Update From The Grey-Bruce Health Unit for February 22 20211 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: Owen Sound 692 confirmed cases; added 2 cases referred from another Health Unit and removes 1 case referred to another Health Unit