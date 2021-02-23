Owen Sound Restarts Public Skating Programming

City Restarts Public Skating Programming

Owen Sound, Ontario

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Public Skating at the Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre will resume on Wednesday, February 24. Skating will be FREE for all ages with a maximum capacity of 20 skaters per session.

The timeslots are as follows:

Wednesdays from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

Fridays from 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm

Pre-registration is required by visiting www.owensound.ca/publicskating or by contacting Andy O’Leary, Facilities Booking Coordinator at 519-376-4440 ext. 1255 or aoleary@owensound.ca.

Additional information including Conditions of Use can be found at www.owensound.ca/publicskating. Staff will be present to conduct active COVID-19 screening before entering the facility.

All individuals are reminded to follow directional signage within the facility and practice the three W’s – wash your hands, watch your distance and wear a mask.

Quick Facts:

Public Skating Programming ceased on March 13, 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public Skating will be at the Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre at 700 10th Street East, Owen Sound, Ontario.