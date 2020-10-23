Owen Sound's field hospital to stay put at Bayshore until at least December

The field hospital at the Bayshore Community Centre in Owen Sound is staying put for a while despite a possible looming OHL start.

Grey Bruce Health Services President and CEO Gary Sims says despite there having only been a couple of hospitalizations due to Covid in this region there are several reasons they've decided to keep it in place.

He says they were prepared to take it down even as late as September with the potential to put it back up again at a later date if required.

Sims says, "certainly we can do that. It was built that way. It is the only field hospital in the province that can be taken down and put back up. Its not cheap or simple. It takes two weeks to tear down and two weeks to rebuild."

In fact the process would cost an additional $60,000 but that wasn't the overriding factor in their decision.

Sims tells Dock News when other regions got wind that they Grey Bruce Health Services was considering taking down their temporary hospital, they had visitors from other regions come and examine it.

"There was a risk that if we took it down and we got a hot spot somewhere else in the province, they (provincial government) may request that it be put up somewhere else. So long as its still up here, its not likely to be taken down and sent somewhere else. Once it comes down, its an asset that other communities may see as useful to them and we could technically lose it."



We asked Sims how Grey Bruce came to be the only region in the province with a MOBILE field hospital.

"It was built that way. WE built it that way based on the military model. We thought about the money, resources, time and effort being spent erecting the field hospital and thought lets build it in a way that we can pack it up and rebuild it again and store it in between. That way it would also be useful to us in the future. Its a little costly to store it but well worth it rather than just destroying it and losing everything."

When it comes to the OHL season he says they've been in close, constant contact with the City of Owen Sound, Public Health and the Owen Sound Attack and looking at the crisis that's starting to happen again in this province.

"We're trying to do what's best and safest for the community and have decided to keep it in place and will revisit that decision sometime around December."

That's the tentative date set by the league for their restart.

But there are still many unknowns including how they're going to get the three American teams across the border.

Sims says when they talked to the Attack owners and there was no clear plan for the OHL start and they wouldn't be destroying the team's season if they left the hospital in tact, the decided to keep it up.

"So we hope we can return it to hockey and skating but at this time we still think it prudent to keep it as a safety net should we need it".

The City of Owen Sound has also said the Attack could use the ice pads at the Julie McArthur Rec Centre for training camp in November if required.

Sims also says they've been approached by other health partners - local ones from Long Term Care facilities - asking if they got into trouble could they use the field hospital.

He says they're now trying to figure out how they might accommodate that which could help the region as a whole.

Grey Bruce Health Services says they're currently running at about 105% occupancy in Owen Sound every since day trying to get caught up on missed surgeries and procedures but also balancing the Covid piece in the background.

"We're bursting at the seams with the number of medical patients who are sick now as a rebound from Phase 1 when everything was shut down".

He says one of the hard lessons learned out of Italy as much as they responded as quickly as they could to Covid, which overwhelmed them, was that more people died from other afflictions that never made it to hospital during that period.

"So we're seeing a rebound in mental health issues as well as medical - everything from COPD to strokes and heart attacks in a much greater number than we would see in a short period of time and they're the result of people that didn't interact with the health care system during that period".

We asked Sims how many Covid patients need to be admitted to hospital before the field hospital "kicks in".

He says its built to accommodate groups of 25 at a time up to 75 with A, B and C sections.

The hospital has the ability to flex up to a certain amount of beds - 12-20.

If they were to get that many Covid patients built up in the hospital, they would then shift into one of the sections of the field hospital and activate one section at a time as needed.

" I am exceptionally proud of the leadership within the region and for the front line workers. In my hospital I can tell you the physician leadership, the front line staff have gone all out at their own personal risk at any time and now are operating at levels they've never operated at before form a volume perspective and that's a real credit to all the people in the area. And they are the people who live here. They ARE the community - not just my front line staff and they're here servicing the community every single day while still focusing on keeping Covid at bay. I thank everyone in the community for all the work they do but it can't be said enough about the great work that is occurring in this region."

Here is the complete interview in its entirety