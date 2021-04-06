Owen Sound's services fleet goes green

The City of Owen Sound has gone green with the arrival of two Hyundai Kona’s. These two vehicles for the Building Division are the first two electric vehicles in the City’s fleet.

City Council approved the purchase of two EVs (electric vehicles) as part of the City’s 2021 Capital Budget to serve within the City’s Building Division. Funded through the City’s Building Department Reserves, the investment of EV fleet vehicles represents a positive step in reducing the City’s carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions.

The Chief Building Official and Deputy Chief Building Official serve a vital role in the City’s growth, conducting approximately 1800 inspections throughout the City in 2020. The high volume of in-city travel combined with the light-duty nature of work provided for the ideal opportunity to introduce electric vehicles into the City’s fleet.

The acquisition of electric vehicles will also include the eventual installation of charging stations within the City Hall and Farmers’ Market area, providing an EV charging option within the Downtown for residents and visitors.

The vehicles have been branded with environmentally friendly, PVC-free decals to make them highly visible in the City.

"I am glad to see the arrival of the first electric vehicles into the City’s fleet. This is part of the City’s ongoing efforts to improve air quality by reducing the impact of greenhouse emissions and air pollution" says Mayor Ian Boddy

Quick Facts:

The Capital purchase of the electric vehicles was funded through the City’s Building Reserves.

The 3M Envision graphics on the vehicles are PVC-free.

The City’s Building Department conducted over 1800 in-city inspections, issuing 203 Building Permits that represented over $64M in construction value in 2020.